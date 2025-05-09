Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit rises 417.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.09% to Rs 1736.95 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries rose 417.02% to Rs 92.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.09% to Rs 1736.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1535.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.26% to Rs 294.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 297.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.80% to Rs 6564.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6146.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

