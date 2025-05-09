Shetron standalone net profit declines 77.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.84% to Rs 54.53 crore

Net profit of Shetron declined 77.68% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.84% to Rs 54.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.83% to Rs 3.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.60% to Rs 228.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 239.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

54.5351.52228.85239.887.289.128.019.702.353.2710.9115.280.631.624.719.180.251.123.086.53

