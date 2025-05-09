Ponni Sugars (Erode) standalone net profit declines 66.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.45% to Rs 94.45 crore

Net profit of Ponni Sugars (Erode) declined 66.59% to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.45% to Rs 94.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.86% to Rs 19.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.68% to Rs 359.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 421.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

94.4571.31359.46421.3112.5414.007.2910.2213.6213.9538.1260.6010.7211.6528.0451.894.5313.5619.2846.86

