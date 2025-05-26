Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Longspur International Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Longspur International Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 275.61% to Rs 1.54 crore

Net profit of Longspur International Ventures reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 275.61% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.33% to Rs 0.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 100.85% to Rs 9.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.540.41 276 9.404.68 101 OPM %28.57-73.17 -11.4916.88 - PBDT0.35-0.45 LP 0.910.66 38 PBT0.28-0.42 LP 0.820.63 30 NP0.21-0.36 LP 0.600.45 33

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

