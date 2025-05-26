Nupur Recyclers consolidated net profit rises 24.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.85% to Rs 37.22 croreNet profit of Nupur Recyclers rose 24.10% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.85% to Rs 37.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 100.42% to Rs 14.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 34.06% to Rs 158.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 240.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content