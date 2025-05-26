Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nupur Recyclers consolidated net profit rises 24.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Nupur Recyclers consolidated net profit rises 24.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 14.85% to Rs 37.22 crore

Net profit of Nupur Recyclers rose 24.10% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.85% to Rs 37.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.42% to Rs 14.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 34.06% to Rs 158.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 240.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales37.2243.71 -15 158.31240.08 -34 OPM %5.372.15 -9.872.93 - PBDT3.542.44 45 23.1412.77 81 PBT3.032.36 28 21.5212.58 71 NP2.061.66 24 14.457.21 100

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

