Him Teknoforge standalone net profit rises 11.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Him Teknoforge standalone net profit rises 11.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 7.78% to Rs 106.61 crore

Net profit of Him Teknoforge rose 11.62% to Rs 4.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.78% to Rs 106.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.27% to Rs 9.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.91% to Rs 402.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 373.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales106.6198.91 8 402.98373.43 8 OPM %9.1510.79 -9.429.22 - PBDT6.537.41 -12 23.4419.42 21 PBT3.814.83 -21 12.919.71 33 NP4.133.70 12 9.767.11 37

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

