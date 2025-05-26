Him Teknoforge standalone net profit rises 11.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.78% to Rs 106.61 crore

Net profit of Him Teknoforge rose 11.62% to Rs 4.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.78% to Rs 106.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.27% to Rs 9.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.91% to Rs 402.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 373.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

106.6198.91402.98373.439.1510.799.429.226.537.4123.4419.423.814.8312.919.714.133.709.767.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News