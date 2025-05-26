Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Exxaro Tiles consolidated net profit rises 192.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Exxaro Tiles consolidated net profit rises 192.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.07% to Rs 94.98 crore

Net profit of Exxaro Tiles rose 192.50% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.07% to Rs 94.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 79.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.84% to Rs 304.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 301.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales94.9879.77 19 304.21301.68 1 OPM %10.229.45 -7.478.13 - PBDT7.164.53 58 11.7512.55 -6 PBT4.802.19 119 2.233.19 -30 NP3.511.20 193 -0.122.25 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jagran Prakashan reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.80 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit declines 35.38% in the March 2025 quarter

W H Brady & Co consolidated net profit rises 379.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Tirupati Fin-Lease reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Arihant Classic Finance standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story