Exxaro Tiles consolidated net profit rises 192.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.07% to Rs 94.98 crore

Net profit of Exxaro Tiles rose 192.50% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.07% to Rs 94.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 79.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.84% to Rs 304.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 301.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

94.9879.77304.21301.6810.229.457.478.137.164.5311.7512.554.802.192.233.193.511.20-0.122.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News