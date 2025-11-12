Longview Tea Company standalone net profit declines 88.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.88% to Rs 0.78 crore

Net profit of Longview Tea Company declined 88.46% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.88% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.780.82-3.85-8.540.020.500.010.490.030.26

