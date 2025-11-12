Southern Magnesium & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 81.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 57.76% to Rs 1.66 crore

Net profit of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals declined 81.58% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 57.76% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.663.9315.6635.370.291.540.281.520.211.14

