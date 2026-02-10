Associate Sponsors

Lords Chloro Alkali standalone net profit rises 262.99% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 45.03% to Rs 93.95 crore

Net profit of Lords Chloro Alkali rose 262.99% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 45.03% to Rs 93.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 64.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales93.9564.78 45 OPM %11.429.35 -PBDT8.305.09 63 PBT4.142.01 106 NP4.611.27 263

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

