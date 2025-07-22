Lords Chloro Alkali standalone net profit rises 435.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.06% to Rs 100.20 crore

Net profit of Lords Chloro Alkali rose 435.90% to Rs 10.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 54.06% to Rs 100.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.100.2065.0420.386.9818.084.4514.032.0410.451.95

