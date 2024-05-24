Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Seasons Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Seasons Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 7.74 crore

Net Loss of Seasons Textiles reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 7.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.12% to Rs 26.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.745.16 50 26.4923.84 11 OPM %13.7021.71 -14.9515.73 - PBDT0.490.47 4 1.401.24 13 PBT0.050.05 0 -0.35-0.45 22 NP-0.04-0.07 43 -0.21-0.48 56

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

