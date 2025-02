Infronics Systems standalone net profit declines 74.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.06% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net profit of Infronics Systems declined 74.19% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 39.06% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.390.6435.9079.690.120.470.110.460.080.31

