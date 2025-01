Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 33.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.93% to Rs 237.04 crore

Net profit of Anand Rathi Wealth rose 33.21% to Rs 77.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 57.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 29.93% to Rs 237.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 182.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.237.04182.4345.1743.76110.6983.02104.1778.0077.0257.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News