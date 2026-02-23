Lotus Chocolate drops as Telangana facility to halt operations for 15 days

Lotus Chocolate Company declined 1.51% to Rs 775.65 after the company announced temporary shutdown of its manufacturing facility situated in Sangareddy, Telangana for 15 days from 24 February 2026.

The company said it will undertake a detailed and systematic assessment of the current operational capacity and infrastructure at Sangareddy plant. The said facility described as a legacy plant, manufactures various chocolate-based products, including choco chips and choco slabs, mainly catering to business-to-business customers.

During this period, the company anticipates intermittent disruption to normal plant operations. However it does not anticipate any material impact on the sales.

Lotus Chocolate Company manufactures the finest chocolates, cocoa products, and cocoa derivatives. Its products are supplied to chocolate makers and chocolate users across the world, from local bakeries to multinational companies. It is owned by Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), which is the FMCG arm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), which is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL).