Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute standalone net profit rises 1150.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.79% to Rs 11.51 crore

Net profit of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute rose 1150.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.79% to Rs 11.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.57% to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.80% to Rs 49.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

11.5110.8849.5648.21-1.486.896.9413.540.251.124.387.730.8301.374.000.250.020.742.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News