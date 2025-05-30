Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute standalone net profit rises 1150.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute standalone net profit rises 1150.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales rise 5.79% to Rs 11.51 crore

Net profit of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute rose 1150.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.79% to Rs 11.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.57% to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.80% to Rs 49.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales11.5110.88 6 49.5648.21 3 OPM %-1.486.89 -6.9413.54 - PBDT0.251.12 -78 4.387.73 -43 PBT0.830 0 1.374.00 -66 NP0.250.02 1150 0.742.91 -75

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

