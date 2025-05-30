SPA Capital Services standalone net profit rises 266.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 128.92% to Rs 14.01 crore

Net profit of SPA Capital Services rose 266.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 128.92% to Rs 14.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.95% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 56.26% to Rs 32.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

14.016.1232.9421.083.57-0.164.283.370.39-0.150.990.320.30-0.180.800.190.110.030.490.38

