Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.72% to Rs 102.90 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Commercials rose 125.00% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 64.72% to Rs 102.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.27% to Rs 2.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.34% to Rs 387.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 277.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

