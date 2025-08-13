Loyal Textile Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.93% to Rs 135.43 crore

Net Loss of Loyal Textile Mills reported to Rs 17.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 30.93% to Rs 135.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 196.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.135.43196.08-14.52-3.96-19.84-11.61-27.37-20.55-17.01-13.66

