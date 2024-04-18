Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTIMindtree collaborates with Vodafone to offer connected, smart IoT solutions and Industry X.0 solutions

LTIMindtree collaborates with Vodafone to offer connected, smart IoT solutions and Industry X.0 solutions

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

LTIMindtree has collaborated with Vodafone, a global leader in managed Internet of Things (IoT), with over 175 million connections worldwide, supporting a wide range of business-critical applications. Through this partnership, LTIMindtree will offer connected and smart IoT solutions, powered by its Insight NXT platform (iNXT) and Vodafone's IoT Managed Connectivity, that will enable Industry X.0 and digital transformation across multiple vertical sectors.

LTIMindtree's iNXT Business Unit brings Technical and Functional components, and together with Vodafone's IoT Managed Connectivity solutions it will deliver to solve complex business challenges. By drawing on a bestin-class ecosystem of partners, LTIMindtree will empower clients to maximize their efforts across revenue acceleration through newer business models, cost efficiency and sustainability, leveraging Smart IoT and Industry X.0. LTIMindtree, enabled by Vodafone will provide solutions that deliver advance capabilities in AI, machine learning, predictive maintenance, digital twin, supply chain visibility, sustainability, energy management, worker safety, sensorization of assets, augmented reality, and virtual reality training.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

LTIMindtree to set up JV with Saudi Aramco's subsidiary Global Digital

LTIMindtree join hands with Afroza to setup training academy

6D Technologies Transforms Enterprise IoT Business for Vodafone Idea Ltd., with 'Infinity' -- its Enterprise IoT Solution

LTIMindtree Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Vodafone Idea spurts on fundraising plans

Container Corporation of India signs MoU with PSA MESA Supply Chain

Shish Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Angel One consolidated net profit rises 27.36% in the March 2024 quarter

TV18 Broadcast reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 68.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story