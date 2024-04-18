Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TV18 Broadcast reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

TV18 Broadcast reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Sales rise 65.70% to Rs 2329.58 crore

Net loss of TV18 Broadcast reported to Rs 51.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 35.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.70% to Rs 2329.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1405.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 118.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 116.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.82% to Rs 8975.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5912.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2329.581405.90 66 8975.975912.09 52 OPM %-6.925.49 --6.233.28 - PBDT-58.5267.71 PL 44.53249.35 -82 PBT-126.8432.67 PL -159.06126.76 PL NP-51.7335.19 PL -118.24116.18 PL

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

