LTIMindtree consolidated net profit rises 10.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of LTIMindtree rose 10.61% to Rs 1254.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1133.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.63% to Rs 9840.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9142.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9840.609142.6016.7617.571969.101760.801726.201525.601254.101133.80

