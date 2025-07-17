Vimta Labs standalone net profit rises 53.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.29% to Rs 97.56 crore

Net profit of Vimta Labs rose 53.83% to Rs 18.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.29% to Rs 97.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 74.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.97.5674.8834.5234.6235.1126.1425.2518.1618.8912.28

