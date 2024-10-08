LTIMindtree launches Smart Spaces solution with its digital transformation platform iNXT

LTIMindtree announced the launch of their new comprehensive digital transformation and ESG platform- Smart Spaces 2.0.

With this solution, existing and new buildings can be fitted with the latest IoT devices, and the facilities team can instantly access key data on the platform pertaining to operational and environmental metrics such as energy, emission, water and waste. It can help achieve significant savings and operational excellence for investors, landlords, building managers and tenants across residential and office buildings.

In commercial and industrial settings, Smart Spaces 2.0 can help with end-to-end ESG reporting across key factors, while delivering predictive maintenance and repair inputs. Clients can also integrate Smart Spaces 2.0 with their existing building and plant management systems to take instant action on alerts provided by the system.

