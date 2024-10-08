LTIMindtree launches Smart Spaces solution with its digital transformation platform iNXT

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
LTIMindtree announced the launch of their new comprehensive digital transformation and ESG platform- Smart Spaces 2.0.

With this solution, existing and new buildings can be fitted with the latest IoT devices, and the facilities team can instantly access key data on the platform pertaining to operational and environmental metrics such as energy, emission, water and waste. It can help achieve significant savings and operational excellence for investors, landlords, building managers and tenants across residential and office buildings.

In commercial and industrial settings, Smart Spaces 2.0 can help with end-to-end ESG reporting across key factors, while delivering predictive maintenance and repair inputs. Clients can also integrate Smart Spaces 2.0 with their existing building and plant management systems to take instant action on alerts provided by the system.

Smart Spaces 2.0, a comprehensive suite available through iNXT- LTIMindtree's Digital Transformation Platform, helps enable intelligent and connected building spaces, ensuring optimal efficiency and reliability, with a holistic suite of solutions to lead and accelerate enterprise digital transformation from an ESG perspective. Using the platform, organisations can easily adhere to national and global standards for sustainability frameworks such as GRI, TCFD, BRSR, CSRD and Greenmark, ISO frameworks.

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

