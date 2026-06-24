LTM joins Athena to address challenges from AI-driven vulnerabilities

LTM has joined Athena, a new industry coalition led by Chainguard, focused on protecting open source software from the rising threat of AI-driven vulnerabilities.

Athena brings together leading organizations across the global software ecosystem to address an urgent challenge. As frontier AI models advance, they are increasingly capable of identifying novel vulnerabilities in open source software at machine speed, often faster than traditional disclosure and patching processes can respond. As AI accelerates both software development and the discovery of vulnerabilities, the window between a flaw being identified and being exploited has narrowed sharply. Athena is designed to close this gap through shared intelligence, coordinated action, and pre-disclosure remediation across the ecosystem.