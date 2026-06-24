Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 174.35, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 35.28% in last one year as compared to a 4.75% slide in NIFTY and a 29.66% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Wipro Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 174.35, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 24046.8. The Sensex is at 77061.45, up 1.13%.Wipro Ltd has lost around 15.71% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27012.05, up 1.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 409.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 350.77 lakh shares in last one month.