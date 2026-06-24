Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 443.9, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 13.31% in last one year as compared to a 4.75% slide in NIFTY and a 11.87% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Coal India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 443.9, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 24046.8. The Sensex is at 77061.45, up 1.13%.Coal India Ltd has eased around 3.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40268.7, down 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 211.59 lakh shares in last one month.