Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchWeather TodayBihari Lal Engineering ShareJharkhand Govt Cancel 44 ExamsRIL JIO TariffShiprocket SharesGaja Capital IPO openHockey World Cup 2026
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTTS secures $75 million contract for providing engineering intelligence to global technology major

LTTS secures $75 million contract for providing engineering intelligence to global technology major

Image
Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) said that it has secured a five-year engagement worth over $75 million from a leading global technology enterprise.

Under the agreement, LTTS will deploy its engineering intelligence (EI) capabilities across the customers end-to-end product development and engineering lifecycle.

The engagement will cover product engineering, software development, testing, validation, sustenance engineering and platform operations.

LTTS will also provide related digital engineering services. In addition, the company will set up a dedicated Engineering Center for the customers technology and digital functions.

The centre will use LTTS full suite of EI solutions to support the development of next-generation products and solutions across the customers global portfolio.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS), a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, is a global engineering research and development (ER&D) services company offering design, development, testing and lifecycle support across products and processes. The company serves 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 leading ER&D firms across industries including industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom and hi-tech, and process industries.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net income from continuing operations increased 17.4% YoY and 1.5% QoQ to Rs 351.8 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue increased 11.5% YoY and 2.9% QoQ to Rs 2,940.1 crore during the quarter.

The scrip rose 0.96% to currently trade at Rs 3533.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prism Johnson spurts after securing additional coal linkages worth Rs 70.49 crore annually

EKI registers its first plastic waste reduction project in Bangladesh

ICICI Bank receives ratings for its USD 750M Senior Notes issuance

Market opens lower amid weak global cues

Shiprocket makes strong debut; lists at 33.51% premium

First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Next Story