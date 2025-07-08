India Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 1.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.66% to Rs 163.67 crore

Net profit of India Power Corporation declined 1.61% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.66% to Rs 163.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 171.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.163.67171.673.534.5913.4213.144.464.393.053.10

