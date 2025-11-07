Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 26.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.24% to Rs 1008.60 crore

Net profit of Lumax Industries rose 26.03% to Rs 35.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.24% to Rs 1008.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 811.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1008.60811.828.797.3684.0563.0947.1236.6335.6428.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News