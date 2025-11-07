Makers Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.56% to Rs 34.17 crore

Net loss of Makers Laboratories reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 8.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.56% to Rs 34.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.34.1729.576.677.372.4212.271.2910.97-0.128.82

