Aegis Logistics consolidated net profit rises 42.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.05% to Rs 2294.01 crore

Net profit of Aegis Logistics rose 42.61% to Rs 179.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 125.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.05% to Rs 2294.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1750.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2294.011750.4212.6712.79362.36233.39310.20196.02179.63125.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News