Lumax Industries Q2 PAT rises 26% YoY to Rs 36 cr; revenue up 24% on healthy demand across segments

Lumax Industries slipped 3.92% to Rs 4,660.40 after the company reported a mixed performance for the September quarter (Q2 FY26), with steady year-on-year growth offset by sequential moderation in profit.On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit rose 26.03% year-on-year to Rs 35.64 crore on a 24.11% increase in revenue to Rs 1,011.07 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. On a sequential (QoQ) basis, net profit declined 1.51%. Profit before tax (PBT) surged 28.63% YoY to Rs 47.12 crore during the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
Total expenses increased 22.31% YoY to Rs 975.62 crore during the quarter. Finance cost stood at Rs 18.80 crore (down 1.65% YoY), while employee benefits expense rose 24.56% YoY to Rs 120.57 crore.
Lumax Industries, the flagship company of the DK Jain Group, is a leading manufacturer of automotive lighting systems in India. Founded in 1945, the company has evolved from a trading firm into a market leader in the domestic automotive lighting segment. It has a long-standing technical collaboration with Stanley Electric Co., Japan, which holds a 37.5% equity stake, with an equal share held by the Indian promoters, D.K. Jain and family. The company operates 29 manufacturing facilities across seven states in India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app