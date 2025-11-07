Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lumax Industries Q2 PAT rises 26% YoY to Rs 36 cr; revenue up 24% on healthy demand across segments

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 2:53 PM IST
Lumax Industries slipped 3.92% to Rs 4,660.40 after the company reported a mixed performance for the September quarter (Q2 FY26), with steady year-on-year growth offset by sequential moderation in profit.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit rose 26.03% year-on-year to Rs 35.64 crore on a 24.11% increase in revenue to Rs 1,011.07 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. On a sequential (QoQ) basis, net profit declined 1.51%. Profit before tax (PBT) surged 28.63% YoY to Rs 47.12 crore during the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Total expenses increased 22.31% YoY to Rs 975.62 crore during the quarter. Finance cost stood at Rs 18.80 crore (down 1.65% YoY), while employee benefits expense rose 24.56% YoY to Rs 120.57 crore.

Lumax Industries, the flagship company of the DK Jain Group, is a leading manufacturer of automotive lighting systems in India. Founded in 1945, the company has evolved from a trading firm into a market leader in the domestic automotive lighting segment. It has a long-standing technical collaboration with Stanley Electric Co., Japan, which holds a 37.5% equity stake, with an equal share held by the Indian promoters, D.K. Jain and family. The company operates 29 manufacturing facilities across seven states in India.

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

