MMP Industries consolidated net profit rises 20.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.59% to Rs 187.68 crore

Net profit of MMP Industries rose 20.24% to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.59% to Rs 187.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 144.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.187.68144.836.857.8211.6810.608.888.217.015.83

