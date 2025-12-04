Subros secures order of Rs 52.18 cr under its railways segment

Subros has secured a new order from Indian Railways for Comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract of Cab HVAC Units amounting to Rs. 52.18 crore (approx) in a recently concluded tender (to be completed in three years).

The Company is already a trusted supplier of Rail Driver Cabin & Coach Air-Conditioning System(s) to Indian Railways. With this business, the Company has now expanded itself into service contracts in addition to supply of air-conditioning system to Indian Railways. Now, the Company's cumulative order booking in this financial year for Railways segment is Rs. 86.35 crore (approx) (for supplies and maintenance).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News