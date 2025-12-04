Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Subros secures order of Rs 52.18 cr under its railways segment

Subros secures order of Rs 52.18 cr under its railways segment

Image
Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Subros has secured a new order from Indian Railways for Comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract of Cab HVAC Units amounting to Rs. 52.18 crore (approx) in a recently concluded tender (to be completed in three years).

The Company is already a trusted supplier of Rail Driver Cabin & Coach Air-Conditioning System(s) to Indian Railways. With this business, the Company has now expanded itself into service contracts in addition to supply of air-conditioning system to Indian Railways. Now, the Company's cumulative order booking in this financial year for Railways segment is Rs. 86.35 crore (approx) (for supplies and maintenance).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI May Inject Rs 1.5-2 Lakh Crore via OMOs to Bolster Liquidity by March 2026

India's Sugar Output Jumps 43% to 4.11 Million Tonnes in Early 2025-26

India Leads Asia's Shift Toward Farmed Fish as Marine Catches Stagnate

OECD keeps India's growth outlook steady, flags US tariff risks despite easing policy and GST boost

Gati Shakti Terminals Boost Cargo Movement, Attract Rs 8,600 Cr Investment and Cut Emissions Across India

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story