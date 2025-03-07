Lupin launches Rivaroxaban Tablets USP, 2.5 mg in the US

Lupin has launched Rivaroxaban Tablets USP, 2.5 mg, following the final approval of its Abbreviated New Drug Application from the U.S. FDA.

Rivaroxaban Tablets USP, 2.5 mg, is bioequivalent to Xarelto Tablets, 2.5 mg of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and indicated:

to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events in patients with coronary artery disease (CAD)

to reduce the risk of major thrombotic vascular events in patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD), including patients after recent lower extremity revascularization due to symptomatic PAD.

Rivaroxaban Tablets USP, 2.5 mg (RLD Xarelto) had estimated annual sales of USD 446 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT January 2025).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News