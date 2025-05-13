Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin launches Tolvaptan Tablets in US market with 180-day exclusivity

Lupin launches Tolvaptan Tablets in US market with 180-day exclusivity

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Following the recent approval received from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA), Lupin today announced the launch of Tolvaptan Tablets, 15 mg, 30 mg, 45 mg, 60 mg, and 90 mg in the United States.

Lupin holds the exclusive first-to-file status for this product and will have 180-day generic drug exclusivity.

Tolvaptan Tablets are bioequivalent to Jynarque Tablets, 15 mg, 30 mg, 45 mg, 60 mg, and 90 mg, of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company and are indicated to slow kidney function decline in adults at risk of rapidly progressing autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Euro stable after heavy slide against US dollar in last session

Tata Steel Q4 PAT zooms 117% YoY to Rs 1,201 cr

Aether Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hero MotoCorp Q3 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 1,203 cr; declares dividend of Rs 100/sh

Arkade Developers consolidated net profit rises 69.52% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 13 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story