Aether Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

UPL Ltd Partly Paidup, KFin Technologies Ltd, Patel Engineering Ltd and UPL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 May 2025.

Aether Industries Ltd lost 6.93% to Rs 750.45 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 45471 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5572 shares in the past one month.

UPL Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 6.74% to Rs 417.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6590 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3353 shares in the past one month.

KFin Technologies Ltd crashed 5.61% to Rs 1055. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Patel Engineering Ltd pared 5.56% to Rs 42.14. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

UPL Ltd plummeted 4.85% to Rs 643.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65487 shares in the past one month.

