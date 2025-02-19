Keystone Realtors gains after arm acquires land in Pardi, Nagpur

Keystone Realtors (Rustomjee) added 1.29% to Rs 506 after the firm's wholly owned subsidiary, Keybloom Realty (Keybloom) has acquired the land admeasuring approximately 13,473 square meters situated at Pardi, Nagpur.

The realty company said that this provides a strategic opportunity to enter the high growth geography with rapid growth of infrastructure at Nagpur with a limited investment of Rs 20 crore to participate in the larger land parcel envisaged to be developed.

On 17th February 2025, the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Keybloom entered into a sale deed with Sangita Talmale, Bhavesh Talmale and Aayush Talmale for acquisition of land admeasuring approximately 13,473 square meters situated at Pardi, Nagpur.

Keystone Realtors is one of the prominent real estate developers in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Keystone Realtors consolidated net profit marginally increased to Rs 29.98 crore in Q3 FY25, up 0.33% as compared with Rs 29.88 crore in Q3 F24. Revenue from operations dropped 10.88% to Rs 464.02 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 520.69 crore in Q3 FY24.

