Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Rail jumps on bagging Rs 3-cr order

Oriental Rail jumps on bagging Rs 3-cr order

Image
Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Oriental Rail Infrastructure rallied 3.36% to Rs 189.15 after the company secured order worth Rs 3.08 crore from Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, Indian Railways.

The order involves the manufacturing and supply of 37 sets of'seats for L.H.B. GS Amrit Bharat coaches. The total project cost is Rs 3,08,45,790, with execution set to be completed by July 25, 2025.

The firm stated that delivery will be made to RCF: Furnishing Depot. Additionally, 95% of the payment will be received upon issuance of the inspection certificate by the nominated inspection agency, as specified in the contract, along with proof of dispatch/delivery of the material. The remaining 5% will be paid after receipt, inspection, and acceptance of the goods.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in manufacturing, buying, and selling of all types of recron, seat & bearth, compreg boards, etc. The company operates only in one segment, i.e., Indian Railway products.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 7.52 crore in Q3 FY25, down 39.9% as compared with Rs 12.51 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 4.3% YoY to Rs 152.82 crore in Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Gujarat Toolroom consolidated net profit declines 89.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Keertana Finserv Pvt standalone net profit declines 22.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Palacial Real Estate Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Indus Valley Enterprises Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story