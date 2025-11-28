Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall Infra Projects successfully bids for Indore Ujjain greenfield highway project

Ceigall Infra Projects successfully bids for Indore Ujjain greenfield highway project

Image
Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Ceigall Infra Projects, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ceigall India, has emerged as the L1 bidder in the financial bid from Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation for Construction of Indore Ujjain Green field (Access Control) 4 lane with paved shoulder project highway (length 48.10 Km.) Starting from Km. 0.000 near Pitra Parvat and terminating at Km. 48.100 (Simhastha bypass km 2.600) on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). The bid project cost is Rs 1089 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 15,000 equity shares under ESOP

Kranti Industries bags its maiden orders under defence manufacturing segment

Lupin's CSR arm receives VO 1A rating from CRISIL

KNR Constructions receives ratings action from CRISIL

India's Labour Market Shows Moderate Activity but Strong 2026 Hiring Outlook Driven by Non-IT and AI/ML Growth

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story