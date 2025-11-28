Ceigall Infra Projects successfully bids for Indore Ujjain greenfield highway project

Ceigall Infra Projects, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ceigall India, has emerged as the L1 bidder in the financial bid from Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation for Construction of Indore Ujjain Green field (Access Control) 4 lane with paved shoulder project highway (length 48.10 Km.) Starting from Km. 0.000 near Pitra Parvat and terminating at Km. 48.100 (Simhastha bypass km 2.600) on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). The bid project cost is Rs 1089 crore.

