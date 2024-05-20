Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin's USA facility gets 6 USFDA observations

Lupin's USA facility gets 6 USFDA observations

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lupin said that US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued form 483 with six observations after the inspection conducted at its Somerset, New Jersey manufacturing facility.

The Pre-approval inspection was conducted from 7 May 2024 to 17 May 2024, and closed with an issuance of a Form-483 with six observations. It will respond to the U.S. FDA within the stipulated timeframe.

Mumbai-based Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 41.38% to Rs 359.43 crore on 3.64% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 4895.11 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.45% to end at Rs 1,659.95 on Saturday, 20 May 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Lupin Aurangabad facility gets 1 USFDA observation

Marksans Pharma declines after US FDA issues Form 483 with 5 observations to Goan plant

Lupin gets USFDA approval for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution

Lupin launches Doxycycline capsules in United States

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives EIR for its oncology unit at Panelav

Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit declines 4.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Choksi Imaging standalone net profit rises 675.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Poddar Pigments standalone net profit rises 17.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit declines 56.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Madhucon Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 20 2024 | 9:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story