Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit declines 56.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 1.35% to Rs 790.12 crore

Net profit of Parag Milk Foods declined 56.11% to Rs 9.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.35% to Rs 790.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 800.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 70.10% to Rs 90.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.51% to Rs 3138.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2892.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales790.12800.96 -1 3138.702892.62 9 OPM %4.624.66 -6.284.09 - PBDT28.1134.23 -18 146.11108.34 35 PBT13.5316.49 -18 85.8651.06 68 NP9.8122.35 -56 90.5853.25 70

First Published: May 20 2024 | 7:17 AM IST

