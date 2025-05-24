Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lux Industries consolidated net profit declines 13.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Lux Industries consolidated net profit declines 13.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.59% to Rs 813.98 crore

Net profit of Lux Industries declined 13.41% to Rs 48.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.59% to Rs 813.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 704.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.63% to Rs 165.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 129.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.06% to Rs 2570.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2314.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales813.98704.21 16 2570.252314.36 11 OPM %9.4110.73 -9.178.35 - PBDT72.0679.99 -10 244.72193.81 26 PBT65.5476.35 -14 220.66172.23 28 NP48.0955.54 -13 165.31129.52 28

