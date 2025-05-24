Lux Industries consolidated net profit declines 13.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.59% to Rs 813.98 crore

Net profit of Lux Industries declined 13.41% to Rs 48.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.59% to Rs 813.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 704.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.63% to Rs 165.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 129.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.06% to Rs 2570.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2314.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

813.98704.212570.252314.369.4110.739.178.3572.0679.99244.72193.8165.5476.35220.66172.2348.0955.54165.31129.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News