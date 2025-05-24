Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swan Defence and Heavy Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 4.91 crore

Net Loss of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries reported to Rs 22.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 38.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 181.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 121.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 7.03 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.910 0 7.030 0 OPM %-192.260 --1535.700 - PBDT-4.74-21.86 78 -118.40-52.90 -124 PBT-20.66-38.85 47 -179.28-121.36 -48 NP-22.89-38.85 41 -181.51-121.36 -50

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

