Lykis reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 48.92% to Rs 61.44 crore

Net Loss of Lykis reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 48.92% to Rs 61.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 120.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.73% to Rs 2.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 26.46% to Rs 297.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 404.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales61.44120.29 -49 297.37404.34 -26 OPM %0.05-0.17 -2.492.30 - PBDT0.42-0.46 LP 5.705.13 11 PBT0.04-0.83 LP 4.153.70 12 NP-0.69-0.77 10 2.613.88 -33

