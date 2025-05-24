Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RRIL consolidated net profit rises 14.86% in the March 2025 quarter

RRIL consolidated net profit rises 14.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 16.27% to Rs 30.51 crore

Net profit of RRIL rose 14.86% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.27% to Rs 30.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.72% to Rs 6.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.54% to Rs 112.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 95.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales30.5126.24 16 112.8695.21 19 OPM %10.035.72 -7.406.31 - PBDT3.442.72 26 10.688.88 20 PBT3.032.56 18 9.617.71 25 NP2.011.75 15 6.855.77 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lykis reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Naga Dhunseri Group reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.63 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jetking Infotrain reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit rises 54.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Bluegod Entertainment reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story