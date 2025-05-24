RRIL consolidated net profit rises 14.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.27% to Rs 30.51 crore

Net profit of RRIL rose 14.86% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.27% to Rs 30.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.72% to Rs 6.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.54% to Rs 112.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 95.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.



