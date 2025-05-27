U. H. Zaveri reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 3.93 crore

U. H. Zaveri reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 67.69% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 56.97% to Rs 31.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3.935.2431.6620.17-0.25-8.590.881.690-0.360.300.760-0.370.280.740-0.340.210.65

