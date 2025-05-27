Prakash Steelage standalone net profit declines 99.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.18% to Rs 21.31 croreNet profit of Prakash Steelage declined 99.26% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.18% to Rs 21.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 97.75% to Rs 1.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.61% to Rs 76.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content