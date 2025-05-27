Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) standalone net profit declines 1.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.50% to Rs 103.77 crore

Net profit of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) declined 1.68% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.50% to Rs 103.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.97% to Rs 13.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.99% to Rs 442.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 413.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

